Zac Gallen is Quietly Becoming One the Best Pitchers in Baseball

Zac Gallen's scoreless streak is now up to 41 1/3 innings for the @Dbacks.



Hadn't noticed? Gallen doesn't mind.@zacgallen23 | #Dbacks pic.twitter.com/I8mHCPhpZJ — MLB Players Media (@MLBPlayersMedia) September 6, 2022

Going forward, Gallen’s next start should come on the road against the Colorado Rockies, and while anything can happen at Coors Field, Gallen did shut out the Rockies during his streak, going seven innings with six strikeouts and only three baserunners allowed on August 13th.

He will continue to be tested down the stretch as the Diamondbacks have the toughest remaining schedule with series remaining against the Dodgers, Padres, Giants, Astros and Brewers.

Regardless of how the remainder of his season goes, Gallen has elevated himself into the elite of NL pitchers.

He ranks ninth in the National League in fWAR (3.5) — tied with reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes — third in ERA (2.42), sixth in FIP (3.08) and first in WHIP (0.92).

What Has Made Gallen So Successful?

Despite actually seeing his K% drop to career-low 25.6%, Gallen has done a great job of preventing good contact and has been forcing groundballs at a career-best rate.

He is generating ground balls 48.5 percent of the time and has the lowest average launch angle allowed in his career (10.3 degrees).