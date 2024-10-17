NLCS Game 4 Best Bets: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Picks & Player Props

Joe Musgrove’s shiny ear was a heated debate as the spin rate on his pitches was way up a few years ago. Pitchers have a better grip on the ball; strikeouts have been plentiful at Citi Field this postseason. Ranger Suarez had eight strikeouts in Citi Field, and Quintana had six. Nola had eight strikeouts, and Manaea had six.

Last night, Buehler went crazy, but Severino only had three. If we look at Statcast Park Factors, Citi Field ranks 8th regarding strikeouts. It ranks number five if we only look at night games.

Yamamoto faced the Mets back in April. He went six innings while allowing three earned runs, finishing with nine strikeouts. He won’t have that long of a leash today, and it wasn’t the same Mets lineup. He did face Lindor, Marte, Alonso, Nimmo and Alvarez. The first four struck out at least once against Yamamoto, but Alvarez didn’t because he only had one AB and was removed in that game.

The scare is that Yamamoto will have a short leash in this game. In an ideal world, Dave Roberts wants five innings out of Yamamoto today, and then he can hand it off to the bullpen. If Yamamoto is pitching well, he’ll let him keep going. He used multiple high-leverage guys yesterday. I doubt Roberts wants Knack back in this game to bridge the gap, and Honeywell threw 57 pitches three days ago.

That’s fully priced into these lines, as he’s been over 4.5 strikeouts in 14 of his last 20 starts (70%), and over 5.5 strikeouts in 11 of his previous 20 starts (55%). Yamamoto struck out north of 28% of batters this season, sitting in the 85th percentile in baseball. Even if Yamamoto only goes four innings, he has a great shot of clearing these numbers.

There is little history here as Yamamoto debuted this year after signing a $325M contract this offseason. He was signed for games like these, and after watching his last start, he’s about to go on a roll.