Anthony Volpe: A Deep Dive on a Struggling Rookie

The challenge is that the jump in slug has come with a more aggressive approach, something Volpe has not needed to be able to produce throughout the minors. It’s a good sign that he can get into his impressive game power at the highest level, but it’s also important that he does not get away from who he is as a hitter: a guy who was never afraid to go deep into counts and take his free passes. A tough line to toe for many young bats.

I can’t say for sure if that will happen this season, but he has all of the tools to make it happen and I imagine the Yankees are working with him to limit his swings out of the zone. Volpe righting the ship in the second half of 2023 would not surprise me at all. You have to give rookies a minute to adjust and get used to the quality of pitches they are seeing.

Defense Defense Defense

Volpe was originally regarded as a defensive-first prospect and has received rave reviews from evaluators for his defensive excellence. As Aram Leighton put it, “Volpe’s instincts help him maximize his tools defensively. His arm is average and the range is slightly above average, but he makes every routine play and seems to always be in the right spot. He is extremely accurate with his throws as well.”

The problem though, is that Volpe has not been consistently making the routine plays this season. He leads the league in fielding errors with seven and let’s just say that the scorekeepers have been on Volpe’s side as I found three additional fielding errors that were ruled base hits such as the one below. It’s assumed this type of stuff happens for everyone, but still, Volpe should have 10 fielding errors on the season.

What you see above has been the problem for Volpe all season. A player who is lauded for his soft hands has consistently had balls clank off his glove or run up his forearm. The positive though, is that these are the types of plays Volpe has made in the past and should continue to make at the major league level. The only thing I can attribute to these mistakes is that Volpe is putting too much pressure on his glove since he’s not hitting well at the moment.

The advanced defensive metrics are a bit split on how they view Volpe. Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) views him as one of the better shortstops in the game. He’s compiled 4 DRS, which ties him with Francisco Lindor, Jeremy Pena and Zack Neto for fourth among shortstops. On the other hand, Outs Above Average (OAA) views him as one of the worst defensive shortstops in the game. He has compiled -4 OAA, which ranks him 18th out of 21 qualified shortstops.