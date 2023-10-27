World Series Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers

Kevin Ginkel has utilized his disgusting slider to throw nine innings of shutout ball with 13 strikeouts as the set-up man for Sewald during the playoffs. Furthermore, Submariner Ryan Thompson has logged 10.2 innings of work for the Diamondbacks and has been the primary option in every key early-game situation.

This group of relievers has been simply special for Arizona and others have put together good moments as well. Veteran Joe Mantiply and rookie Andrew Saalfrank have been steady at times but have been far from the level of the primary three options.

Neither team is supposed to have a strong bullpen yet both have been pivotal to the success of their team. This feels like one area where the Diamondbacks have the edge because of just how dominant their duo of Sewald and Ginkel has been but Leclerc and Sborz have the ability to be just as good.

Series Prediction

On paper, the Texas Rangers should win the World Series. They were significantly better in the regular season, particularly offensively and they have taken down some giants on this run to the World Series. In the first two rounds, the Rangers beat two teams that collectively won 200 games.

They then went on to beat the defending champs, who are their biggest rival, that absolutely owned them in the regular season to win the AL West on a head-to-head tiebreaker.

Now all that stands in their way of their first World Series championship is this 84-win ‘Cinderella Story’ of the Arizona Diamondbacks. If we have learned anything up to this point, it is that we cannot count out the Snakes.