College World Series Preview: UCLA Bruins
While the UCLA Bruins haven't been to the College World Series in over a decade, the last time they were in, they won it all.
UCLA has been a polarizing team to some in the college baseball world, after their move to the Big 10 this season and going 42-16 heading into postseason play. While this isn’t the normal “West Coast” style we’re used to seeing with elite pitching and a ton of small ball, the Bruins have found ways to score at will this season averaging over eight runs per game.
The Bruins found their way into Omaha after sweeping their regional, handling a very impressive UC Irvine team to punch their ticket into the super regional, where they played host to two-seed UTSA who came out hot after beating Texas.
After sweeping the Roadrunners to punch their ticket to Omaha, the Bruins have remained unbeaten in postseason play to this point with an impressive 5-0 record outsourcing opponents 50-16.
The last time UCLA was in Omaha in 2013, they won the National Championship, oddly enough, this was also the last time no teams from the state of Texas were represented in the College World Series, exactly like the 2025 Field.
College World Series Outlook
It’s difficult to not be impressed by what the Bruins have done in their total body of work in 2025, but receiving an extremely difficult draw with the lone SEC teams in Omaha in Arkansas and LSU, as well as America’s Darling, Murray State Racers.
While the pitching isn’t overwhelming by any stretch of the imagination, it’s extremely consistent, and there’s something to be said for that. The addition of Cody Delvecchio to the Omaha roster should not go unnoticed, as he was declared academically eligible after not pitching a game since March 28.
With four legit starters, and a slew of bullpen arms that again, have not been dominant, but have gotten a lot of outs over the course of the season, there are plenty of options for the Bruins to exhaust regardless of what scenario they find themselves in.
The offense is really where they have their best chance to go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the country, headlined by sophomore superstar Roch Chowlosky, who many have deemed the early candidate for first overall pick of 2026 and arguably was snubbed as a Golden Spikes Award finalist this season.
The supporting cast has been steady and productive, with six of their seven qualified hitters having 30 or more RBI, and five of those seven hitting above .300. While the Bruins don’t live and die by aggressive baserunning, they do have three guys with double digit stolen bases and are willing to move runners over.
I have to be honest, I do not have super high hopes for the Bruins, they got an extremely difficult draw having to face one of LSU or Arkansas after squaring off with Murray State who has proved to be a thorn in the side of all Power Five teams, but if they can find their way into barn burner games, they do have a chance.
Players to Watch
SS Roch Chowlosky, Sophomore
The 2024 Freshman All-American has not missed a stride in his sophomore campaign, as he’s solidified his spot as a Top 10 pick come 2026. With a large increase in power production this year, the extremely physical infielder has been a treat to watch this season.
The perfect balance of power speed with one of the smoothest swings from the right side you’ll see in college baseball and has gotten continually better as the season has gone on, I expect him to continue lighting the world on fire on the biggest stage.
.367/.494/.742, 19 2B, 23 HR, 73 RBI
UTL AJ Salgado, RS Senior
Salgado has been the veteran leader for the Bruins this season in his final year as he has been the balance of power and speed with a 1.008 OPS and 13 stolen bases, he’s been a huge centerpiece of the lineup providing thump.
.313/.419/.589, 18 2B, 12 HR, 52 RBI 13 SB
1B Mulivai Levu, Sophomore
Another 2026 bat that needs to be on your radar, Levu has been one of the most productive bats in the Bruins lineup as he leads the team in RBI. After starting most of UCLA’s games as a freshman, his development has skyrocketed as he’s become a legitimate force in the Bruins lineup.
As he has cut down his strikeout numbers and increased his walk numbers, Levu continues to raise his draft stock into a legit power-hitting first baseman from the left side.
.319/.389/.523, 15 2B, 12 HR, 85 RBI
RHP Michael Barnett, Junior
Barnett has solidified his role as the Bruins ace this season, making 13 starts in his 2025 campaign. Similar to the rest of the Bruins staff, the stuff isn’t overpowering, or off the charts, but he’s been extremely good in his opportunities this season.
You won’t see a lot of strikeouts, but with nearly a four-to-one strikeout to walk ratio, he forces hitters to beat him on his best stuff.
13 GS, 12-1, 4.09 ERA, 81 ⅓ IP, 71 K, 18 BB, .294 B/AVG