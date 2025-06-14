College World Series Preview: UCLA Bruins

College World Series Outlook

It’s difficult to not be impressed by what the Bruins have done in their total body of work in 2025, but receiving an extremely difficult draw with the lone SEC teams in Omaha in Arkansas and LSU, as well as America’s Darling, Murray State Racers.

While the pitching isn’t overwhelming by any stretch of the imagination, it’s extremely consistent, and there’s something to be said for that. The addition of Cody Delvecchio to the Omaha roster should not go unnoticed, as he was declared academically eligible after not pitching a game since March 28.

With four legit starters, and a slew of bullpen arms that again, have not been dominant, but have gotten a lot of outs over the course of the season, there are plenty of options for the Bruins to exhaust regardless of what scenario they find themselves in.

The offense is really where they have their best chance to go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the country, headlined by sophomore superstar Roch Chowlosky, who many have deemed the early candidate for first overall pick of 2026 and arguably was snubbed as a Golden Spikes Award finalist this season.



The supporting cast has been steady and productive, with six of their seven qualified hitters having 30 or more RBI, and five of those seven hitting above .300. While the Bruins don’t live and die by aggressive baserunning, they do have three guys with double digit stolen bases and are willing to move runners over.

I have to be honest, I do not have super high hopes for the Bruins, they got an extremely difficult draw having to face one of LSU or Arkansas after squaring off with Murray State who has proved to be a thorn in the side of all Power Five teams, but if they can find their way into barn burner games, they do have a chance.