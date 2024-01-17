The Hall of Fame Case for Gary Sheffield

In the early 2000s, ties to BALCO and Barry Bonds’ trainer surfaced, putting the first major blemish on Sheffield’s record. Soon after came the Mitchell Report, which disclosed the results of an investigation on the use of PEDs. Though the findings were purely allegations about the 89 players named in the report, Sheffield was among those held guilty in the public court of law.

Another knock on Sheffield pertains to having played for eight different teams. Because of this, doubts about his impact as a franchise player have been raised. Some argue that despite his individual accomplishments, his transient nature diminishes his value compared to players who spent the majority of their careers with fewer teams.

That said, others in Cooperstown have appeared with at least seven franchises. Sheffield would be the 14th such player – the first since closer Lee Smith was enshrined in 2019 – but the only one to be an All-Star with five different clubs.

Defensively, the metrics rate Sheffield as one of the worst to ever field a position. He’s the second-worst position player in the history of the game according to Baseball Reference’s defensive WAR, behind only Adam Dunn. (It should be noted that six of the next nine behind Sheffield are either Hall of Famers or soon-to-be Hall of Famers.) Using Rfield (WAR Runs Fielding), only Derek Jeter is worse.

Yet, were Sheffield deemed absolutely unfit to play the outfield by his managers or hadn’t spent more than half his career in the National League without the option to be a designated hitter, he wouldn’t have had to play the field and could have gone down as the greatest DH of all time.

The Baseball Hall of Fame lists only three players at DH: Harold Baines, Edgar Martínez and David Ortiz. By offensive WAR, Sheffield ranks 37th all-time with 80.7 oWAR, well ahead of the 66.9 oWAR of Martínez, the highest of the trio. Even if you wanted to include first baseman Frank Thomas in that group because the majority of his games came at designated hitter, Sheff would still slot ahead of Big Hurt’s 80.4 oWAR.