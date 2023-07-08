Back to the Future: Projecting Prospect All-Star Games of the Past
We took five seasons from the past 35 years and dreamt up starting lineups for the Futures Game filled with the best young talent of the time.
The Futures Game was implemented as part of the MLB All-Star break beginning in 1999 and since has garnered more focus as the players, and their development, have received more attention.
But what could it have looked like before? We took five seasons from the past 35 and dreamt up starting lineups filled with the best young talent at the time.
With prospect reviews more robust and widely known today than in the past, this is more an exercise in imagination than examination. Also, all players are based on the organizations they were with at the time. Same goes for teams and what leagues they were in (ex: Brewers in the AL and Astros in the NL).
1988
American League
SP: Tom Gordon – Kansas City Royals
C: Bob Geren – New York Yankees
1B: Hal Morris – New York Yankees
2B: Lance Blankenship – Oakland A’s
SS: Gary Sheffield – Milwaukee Brewers
3B: Scott Cooper – Boston Red Sox
OF: Albert Belle – Cleveland Guardians
OF: Ken Griffey Jr. – Seattle Mariners
OF: Steve Finley – Baltimore Orioles
National League
SP: Mike Harkey – Chicago Cubs
C: Sandy Alomar Jr. – San Diego Padres
1B: Brian Hunter – Atlanta Braves
2B: Gregg Jefferies – New York Mets
SS: Jeff King – Pittsburgh Pirates
3B: Dave Hollins – San Diego Padres
OF: Dwight Smith – Chicago Cubs
OF: Thomas Howard – San Diego Padres
OF: Mike Deveraux – Los Angeles Dodgers
Griffey was in Double-A by mid-’88 after being taken No. 1 by Seattle the year prior. He would become a major leaguer at the start of ’89, so it’s conceivable he’d be here. Plus, with the All-Star festivities taking place at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Stadium, he would’ve gotten to play where his dad did.
Sheffield, who came up as a shortstop, was a teenager but would be a Brewer by September. King was the top pick of the 1986 amateur draft.
1991
American League
SP: Todd Van Poppel – Oakland A’s
C: Iván Rodriguez – Texas Rangers
1B: Mo Vaughn – Boston Red Sox
2B: Bret Boone – Seattle Mariners
SS: Pat Listach – Milwaukee Brewers
3B: Mark Lewis – Cleveland Guardians
OF: Tony Clark – Detroit Tigers
OF: Bernie Williams – New York Yankees
OF: Carl Everett – New York Yankees
National League
SP: Anthony Young – New York Mets
C: Dan Wilson – Cincinnati Reds
1B: Jeff Bagwell – Houston Astros
2B: Carlos Garcia – Pittsburgh Pirates
SS: Wil Cordero – Montreal Expos
3B: Willie Greene – Montreal Expos
OF: Reggie Sanders – Cincinnati Reds
OF: Rondell White – Montreal Expos
OF: Raul Mondesi – Los Angeles Dodgers
Van Poppel was the top prospect by ’91, only to end up with a lackluster professional career. Rodriguez, who eventually made his way to Cooperstown, had gotten the call-up in June and would be a major league All-Star participant within a year. Two future Cleveland stars could’ve made the team: Jim Thome and Kenny Lofton (then with Houston’s organization).
1993
American League
SP: Brien Taylor – New York Yankees
C: A.J. Hinch – Chciago White Sox
1B: Carlos Delgado – Toronto Blue Jays
2B: Brent Gates – Oakland A’s
SS: Derek Jeter – New York Yankees
3B: Russ Davis – New York Yankees
OF: Jeffery Hammonds – Baltimore Orioles
OF: Johnny Damon – Kansas City Royals
OF: Michael Tucker – Kansas City Royals
National League
SP: Allen Watson – St. Louis Cardinals
C: Mike Piazza – Los Angeles Dodgers
1B: Phil Nevin – Houston Astros
2B: Pokey Reese – Cincinnati Reds
SS: Preston Wilson – New York Mets
3B: Chipper Jones – Atlanta Braves
OF: Cliff Floyd – Montreal Expos
OF: Calvin Murray – San Francisco Giants
OF: Dimitri Young – St. Louis Cardinals
The National League squad features a pair of Hall of Famers who took opposite paths to stardom. Atlanta made Jones the top overall selection in 1990, while Piazza was famously chosen in the 62nd round in 1988. Taylor is one of a select few to be a well-hyped prospect who never played in an MLB game. Jeter, on the other hand, was well on his way — debuting in 1995.
1996
American League
SP: Bartolo Colón – Cleveland Guardians
C: Jason Varitek – Seattle Mariners
1B: Richie Sexson – Cleveland Guardians
2B: Todd Walker – Minnesota Twins
SS: Nomar Garciaparra – Boston Red Sox
3B: Miguel Tejada – Oakland A’s
OF: Darren Erstad – California Angels
OF: Jose Cruz Jr. – Seattle Mariners
OF: Ben Grieve – Oakland A’s
National League
SP: Kerry Wood – Chicago Cubs
C: Jason Kendall – Pittsburgh Pirates
1B: Todd Helton – Colorado Rockies
2B: Pokey Reese – Cincinnati Reds
SS: Edgar Renteria – Florida Marlins
3B: Scott Rolen – Philadelphia Phillies
OF: Vladimir Guerrero – Montreal Expos
OF: Richard Hidalgo – Houston Astros
OF: Andruw Jones – Atlanta Braves
The younger, slimmer version of Bartolo Colón began his long career with Cleveland and was a big leaguer by the start of the next season. Reese didn’t debut until ’97 either, so why not make him a two-time participant in this mythical event? These rosters collectively have two Hall of Famers, including one of the newest in Rolen (along with Vlad Sr.)
1998
American League
SP: Matt White – Tampa Bay Devil Rays
C: Ramón Hernández – Oakland A’s
1B: Carlos Lee – Chicago White Sox
2B: Luis Rivas – Minnesota Twins
SS: Michael Cuddyer – Minnesota Twins
3B: Troy Glaus – Anaheim Angels
OF: Rickey Ledee – New York Yankees
OF: Vernon Wells – Toronto Blue Jays
OF: Jayson Werth – Baltimore Orioles
National League
SP: Kris Benson – Pittsburgh Pirates
C: Ben Davis – San Diego Padres
1B: Lance Berkman – Houston Astros
2B: Brent Butler – St. Louis Cardinals
SS: Chase Utley – Los Angeles Dodgers
3B: Adrián Beltré – Los Angeles Dodgers
OF: Mark Kotsay – Florida Marlins
OF: J.D. Drew – St. Louis Cardinals
OF: Chad Hermansen – Pittsburgh Pirates
Matt White is another of the unfortunate ones, rated in the top 10 on the Baseball America prospect list only to never see big league action. Drew, Glaus, Wells, and Cuddyer were all taken early in the 1997 draft, with Drew notably asking out of the Phillies organization. There are no Hall of Famers…yet. Beltré is certain to be the first.