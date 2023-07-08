Back to the Future: Projecting Prospect All-Star Games of the Past

The Futures Game was implemented as part of the MLB All-Star break beginning in 1999 and since has garnered more focus as the players, and their development, have received more attention.

But what could it have looked like before? We took five seasons from the past 35 and dreamt up starting lineups filled with the best young talent at the time.

With prospect reviews more robust and widely known today than in the past, this is more an exercise in imagination than examination. Also, all players are based on the organizations they were with at the time. Same goes for teams and what leagues they were in (ex: Brewers in the AL and Astros in the NL).

1988

American League

SP: Tom Gordon – Kansas City Royals