Wilmer Flores Has Quietly Been the SF Giants Best Hitter

One could also argue Giants infielder Wilmer Flores has been the glue that keeps the offense together. Flores, now in his fourth year with San Francisco, has had an up-and-down offensive career with the Giants, with a bad 2022 (everyone on the Giants had a bad 2022 season).

His overall performance this season has not only made Flores the best Giants hitter, resulting in his best offensive season of his career, but one of the most underrated players in baseball right now.

The 32-year-old Flores not only has the best batting average on the Giants, but with an injury to Brandon Crawford, has seen more playing time around the infield.

Flores has seen time as the designated hitter when LaMonte Wade Jr. plays first, and switches off with Wade Jr. at times, too. He also moves around to third when J.D. Davis takes the day off or DH’s himself. Through his career, Flores has seen time in almost every infield position and has fully developed as the Giants go-to utility man.

How I see that, his dependability and his average show every night he comes to bat. To get a closer look into his hitting, look to his average over the past week. After a great series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Flores is batting .346 and clubbed two home runs in that span. Even better, his offensive month of August shows that he’s even better with a .349 average over the past 30 games.

It’s astonishing, too, that Flores is not a starter normally for the Giants. Yes, he has played in over 90 games this season, but for a guy who leads the team in home runs, you would think Flores would be a better designated hitter option than Joc Pederson.