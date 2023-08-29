Who’s Better: Cincinnati Reds or San Francisco Giants

The Two on Similar Paths

Looking at how this season has progressed for these two teams, the Reds and Giants have a lot in common with how their season has unfolded. Both got off to rough starts in April, before beginning to turn their season around in May. Then in June, these were the two hottest teams in baseball.

The Giants went 18-8 in June, after posting a 17-12 month of May to complete a great stretch where they went 35-20 over a two-month span. Meanwhile, the Reds went 18-9 in June, before following it up with a 15-11 stretch in July. All told, they went 33-20 over a two-month span themselves.

Now that we have moved past the trade deadline, each of these Wild Card hopefuls has seemed to fall flat. They both entered this series searching for their 10th win of the month, having played well below .500 in August. The Giants got it, winning Monday night to bring their August record to 10-14.

When it comes to wRC+, the Giants and Reds are among the six worst teams in MLB during the month of August and the Giants have scored the least amount of runs.

On the mound, the two pitching staffs have not fared much better, as the Reds have pitched to a 5.25 ERA, the seventh-worst team ERA in baseball. Meanwhile the Giants have been more middle of the pack with their 4.32 ERA.

Both of these teams had moments this year where they were battling it out atop the division, but now it feels like both are very clearly the third-best teams in their respective divisions.