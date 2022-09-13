The Boston Red Sox Could Play Spoiler in the AL East

With 21 games left on the season, the Boston Red Sox are nowhere near where they expected to be when the season began. Last year, the Red Sox won 92 games and were a playoff team. This year, they are in dead-last in the AL East with a 69-72 record and are 16.0 games behind the first place New York Yankees.

Boston has dealt with numerous injuries this year and sits in a tough spot in terms of their future, as Xander Bogaerts can opt out of his contract this offseason and Rafael Devers is a year away from free agency. Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez are pending free agents, while Chris Sale can also opt out of his contract as well this offseason (although unlikely given his injuries this year).

While the Red Sox are unlikely to make the playoffs this year, sitting 10.0 games out of the AL Wild Card, they do have an opportunity to play spoiler for some of their division rivals, namely the New York Yankees. Here are the remaining game on their schedule in 2022:

New York Yankees (six games)

Baltimore Orioles (four games)

Toronto Blue Jays (three games)

Tampa Bay Rays (three games)

Kansas City Royals (three games)

Cincinnati Reds (two games)

Boston Red Sox & the AL East

They have to face each AL East at least one more time, and with each club currently fighting for a spot in either the playoffs or first in the division, if the Boston Red Sox can find a way to put on a winning streak, they could really shake up the division.