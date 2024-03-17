Why Everyone is Drafting the Wrong Cruz in Fantasy Baseball

That’s all fine and dandy, now let’s get a little dirty under the hood. I had to do a double take when glancing at his strikeout total. We aren’t talking about Javier Baez are we? Nope, those 144 K’s from Elly are frightening and better yet the truth of the matter last season.

Confidence is a funny thing, especially in baseball. There were times when I saw Elly dig into the box with what seemed to be the eye of the tiger. Other times I saw a freshman taking on the varsity like a deer in the headlights.

Things went from bad to worse during the dog days of August and September. Once the league started figuring out holes in his swing, strikeout rates shot through the roof.

Elly De La Cruz has 110+ strikeouts in only 73 games. That is horrendously bad. — Kader 🇵🇸 (@K_Dottxx) September 3, 2023

Elly is still only 22 years old so the possibility of being demoted to Triple-A is not completely out of the realm of possibility. The news of Noelvi Marie and his PED usage does indeed help Elly’s case to stay up even if things get mucky. However all front offices operate differently and if the Reds believe their young superstar needs more seasoning, they’ll pull the trigger.

When it comes to your drafts, I want you to imagine selecting Elly with your third overall pick. If you wait any longer he will be gone. Now imagine that same player performing so poorly he has to be sent down. Is this possible with anyone else in his draft range?

Will Luis Robert, Bo Bichette, Adolis Garcia, Manny Machado, or Pablo Lopez be sent down to the minors? I even think it’s a little disrespectful to a lot of these guys who have proven they can produce at a high rate. Go ahead and look at Manny Machado’s baseball reference page, you’ll realize he’s quietly one of the most consistent hitters in the game.