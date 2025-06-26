Rockies Notebook: Warren Schaeffer’s optimism, lineup construction and Germán Márquez

Since comparison can often be the thief of joy, it’s less than advisable to measure your organization against the Dodgers when trending toward the worst MLB record in the modern era. Looking at a powerhouse with seemingly endless resources in every aspect of their organization, it could feel downright depressing to make any comparisons.

Schaeffer, not one to back down from improbabilities, doesn’t see getting to where Los Angeles is as being impossible. You can’t deny that from where the Rockies are right now as an organization, the Dodgers are insurmountable, right?

“No, I disagree with that,” Schaeffer said. “We need to look in the mirror, including myself, and see where we need to get better, what we need to do and move forward with it. But we need ideas and a plan and just the whole nine yards. We can get there, absolutely we can get there. We might have to do it differently. There’s no doubt. But this definitely can happen. In my opinion, it will happen.”

Lineup Rationale

Colorado has used 72 different lineups in their 80 games. That might seem like a lot, but the 1993 expansion club used 144 in 2024 and the previous season saw 153 different orders.

Schaeffer first moved Brenton Doyle out of the leadoff. Jordan Beck, who’s batted first 30 times this season, has now found a home hitting third over the past three games. Tyler Freeman moved to the top thanks to his .487 OBP this month, second-best in MLB.

Regardless of all this shuffling, Schaeffer prefers to keep things settled.