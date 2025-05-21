How Warren Schaeffer’s managerial style aims for better results for the Colorado Rockies

Schaeffer has his hands full — and not handcuffed — with the team he’s inherited.

On pace to go 27-135 with a run differential -506, there’s simply not enough magic for Colorado to avoid their third consecutive 100-loss season. As Dave Roberts eloquently put it, “I don’t think Casey Stengel could change the outcome of that ballclub.”

The first-year interim manager has been a skipper before, albeit in the minors. His big league coaching dates back to 2023 as the infield instructor and third base coach for the Rockies. Being one of 30 in the fraternity of big league managers has definitely been different for Schaeffer.

“Over the past couple years, I had a job at hand to do at third base, which is really difficult,” he said on Monday. “As far as the first week, I would say just dealing with the media has been easier than I expected. You guys have been great. I always worry that maybe that would be a difficult point for me to get used to, and I’m still going to evolve with that.”

On Tuesday, before a 7-4 defeat courtesy of the Phillies again, Schaeffer had five individual media sessions before talking to Denver media in the dugout three hours before first pitch.

The Virginia Tech alum added that his preparation for games is a lot different than when he was the third base coach. Focusing on the strength of the outfield arms, catcher’s blocking abilities and the like of the opposing team.