Top 10 Best Duos in Major League Baseball Right Now

Major League Baseball is in a great place right now when it comes to the talent that exists around the league. These athletes just continue to get bigger, stronger and faster, making what they can accomplish on the field all the more impressive.

When we look around the league, there are a lot of different teams that have a pair of superstars who are looking to carry their team into October. Today we are going to be ranking the top 10 duos in baseball, using fWAR as the ultimate tool to organize this list of superstar pairings.

Without further ado, here is the list of the top 10 superstar duos in MLB right now!

All stats were taken from Fangraphs prior to the start of play on August 11th.