Home Run Derby Field Set, Betting Odds on Who Will Win

Home Run Derby odds – Straight up winner

Participants Odds Pete Alonso +310 Marcell Ozuna +375 Adolis Garcia +400 Gunnar Henderson +550 Bobby Witt Jr +650 Teoscar Hernandez +1000 Jose Ramirez +1400 Alec Bohm +1600

Gunnar Henderson – Baltimore Orioles

Henderson had an incredible rookie year as he won Rookie of the Year. He has followed that up with a sophomore campaign that might see him win the American League MVP. Through July 10th, Henderson has launched 27 home runs. That is third in the MLB behind only Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge.

Looking at some advanced stats, Henderson is sixth among qualified hitters in average bat speed, fifth in average exit velocity, and sixth in fast swing percentage. He swings hard and makes loud contact often. Watching him try to blast balls out of Globe Life Field is going to be a lot of fun.

Bobby Witt Jr – Kansas City Royals

Witt has hit 15 home runs this season, but do not let that fool you. Fifteen home runs is not a whole bunch, but it is 30th highest in the MLB. However, Witt is 21st in bat speed, 20th in fast swing percentage, 12th in barrel percentage, and 13th in average exit velocity. He might not hit a whole bunch of 440 foot home runs for the extra time, but he should be able to hit close to 20.

This is Witt’s first time in the MLB Home Run Derby, but it is not his first Home Run Derby. Witt won the high school Home Run Derby before he got drafted. He is no stranger to the pressure, and his bat speed will say it all for him.

Next week’s Home Run Derby won’t be Bobby Witt Jr.’s first.



In 2018, he won the High School Home Run Derby at Nationals Park. pic.twitter.com/Qvwnnv8LQO — Jake Eisenberg (@JakeEisenberg_) July 9, 2024

Pete Alonso – New York Mets

Alonso is a Home Run Derby favorite every year. He loves this event, and takes it the more serious of anybody in recent memory. In fact, Alonso has won the Home Run Derby in both 2019 and 2021. Alonso has 18 home runs on the season, and his bat speed is 16th-best in the MLB.

Alonso will hit some monster home runs. You earn extra time if you hit long enough home runs, but extra time is a bit different this year. Now, you get three outs in the bonus time, and Alonso can do a lot of damage with those three outs.