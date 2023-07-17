Adolis García Has Reached Star Status for the Rangers

ADOLIS FREAKING GARCIA🤯



He’s taken his game to another level in 2023. pic.twitter.com/e4vrKBzbCN — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 18, 2023

García has always shown pop but has seen his power rise even more this season. He’s on pace for more than 40 home runs right now, with an impressive .525 SLG and an expected slugging of .546 as well.

His power has been so evident, and potentially, he could tap into even more. García has always hit the ball hard, but his hard-hit rate has risen over 2% this year and is just barely under 50% at 49.6% right now. A barrel percentage of 16.4% is astronomical, as he’s crushing the ball all the time.

Adolis García announced he’s doing the derby today so what else would he do but hit a dinger? pic.twitter.com/BoQpNewdCy — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 6, 2023

Even with an increase in power this year, García’s plate approach has improved and has been a primary factor behind his full breakout this season. His chase rate has improved to around league average after being in the bottom 10th percentile in each of his first few seasons. This has led to a 3% decrease in his strikeout rate with a 3.1% increase in his walk rate. The depth of the lineup has played a factor, but it’s evident that García has made a concentrated effort on his approach.

Another major adjustment this year has been performance against breaking balls. Last year, García’s worst two pitches by run value were sliders and curveballs, on which he registered -5 and -2, respectively. This year, Adolis has clobbered sliders with a +12 run value and has done well against curveballs with a +4 run value.

ADOLIS GARCÍAAAAA FORRRR THREEEEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/Ad06fHEo8O — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 23, 2023

An impressive facet of his production has been his nearly equal splits against right-handed and left-handed pitching. He hasn’t had any problems against pitchers of the same side, and 20 of his 24 home runs have come against such pitchers. He’s also just continuing to get better as the season progresses rather than showing any regression to this point. His .877 June OPS was excellent, and he’s now at a phenomenal .977 mark so far in the month of July.

The clutch gene that García clearly possesses has been on full display as he seems to deliver every time he needs to for Texas. With runners in scoring position, he’s slashing .309/.354/618 with 57 RBIs in just 110 at-bats in such scenarios. 57 RBIs in 110 at-bats…read that again.