Adolis Garcia’s Storybook Journey to Becoming a Champion

Without question, the moment of winning a world championship in your respective sport is something that most can only imagine. The feeling of hoisting the trophy, popping the champagne and embracing your teammates after putting in all of that hard work has to be unbelievable. To all that get to experience it, it has to feel like all of your blood, sweat and tears were worth it.

Everyone’s campaign to get to a World Series Title is not easy. Not one single person was given the opportunity, they had to take it. For some the road was more direct, others not so much. For those that had to fight just a little bit harder, the feeling of achieving your goals is something out of a story book.

And, Adolis Garcia’s face says it all.

Pure joy from Adolis Garcia 🥹 pic.twitter.com/g5ohXNwvrG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

El Bombi just finished his first postseason slashing .323/.382/.726. He also clubbed eight home runs and drove in a postseason record 22 RBI, both 2023 playoff leaders in their respective categories. The brightest stage that he has ever played on was not too much for Garcia. After all, his nickname is correlated to a light bulb and not his monster power.