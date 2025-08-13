Why The Giants Can Still Compete After Selling At The Deadline

While the San Francisco Giants have been one of the worst teams in baseball across the last month, they aren’t out of it…yet. While it seems like a long shot, there’s still a fighting chance for San Francisco to sneak their way into the 2025 playoffs.

At the deadline, the Giants committed to a sell and shipped off two of their best bullpen arms and their longest tenured player. When hearing that, many are quick to assume that the team has thrown up the white flag for the season and have no shot at October baseball.

However, in this situation, we might just see a seller at the deadline get hot at the right time and make some noise. Here’s why it’s too early to count out the San Francisco Giants, even after selling at the trade deadline.

The Offense Moves Everything

Earlier this season, the Giants shocked the league as they were one of the best teams in baseball to open the year. They did this with one of the bottom-third offenses in the game. The pitching carried them and there was no sense of consistency in the lineup.