Why Major League Baseball Needs To Expand to 32 Teams

There are so many cities with interest and the market for baseball to thrive, many of which I highlighted earlier this season. Large cities with sport-loving communities are hoping to be granted the opportunity to grow the game of baseball in their respective locations, with numerous groups already formed in an effort to push for expansion teams. Not only would this be great for the cities themselves, but it would be for the game of baseball as well.

The sport of baseball has not only gained popularity this year, with changes and excitement we haven’t experienced in the past, but it’s becoming more widespread than ever. The new labor contract that runs through 2026 allows for the possibility of an expansion, and the league has the resources to make it happen.

The World Baseball Classic showcased talent around the world on a scale we have never seen before this spring, which bodes well for continued expansion.

The talent pool around the league, and consequently the world, is deeper than ever right now. Adding 52 active roster spots to the league would allow for even more players to get a shot to display their talent on the highest stage. There are undoubtedly many players playing internationally or in the minor leagues with the ability to succeed at the pro level, and this would enable more talented players to get a shot with two new teams in play.

The absurd amount of talent around the league can be tapped into further with two additional teams, and fan engagement would certainly rise as well.

Whichever locations win the sweepstakes for a new team, there will be instant marketing to create a baseball community in such places. The possibility of new rivalries is another factor from a marketing standpoint. The idea of a Seattle/Portland rivalry is one that stands out to me as super exciting, but there are plenty of other exciting ones, like the idea of a Montreal and Toronto Canadian rivalry.