Five Cities MLB Should Consider for an Expansion Team

This all had me thinking that it was an appropriate time to look into which cities could be a fit for an MLB team in the coming years if the league decides to expand to 32 (or potentially even 34) teams in the near future.

For the sake of this article, I’m not going to include Salt Lake City, as it has been the primary possibility discussed in the media this past week. Las Vegas will also be excluded as it seems more likely to be the home of a relocation than an expansion. Otherwise, any city in the country (and some that are not!) is fair game for this list. Let’s get into it and look at cities where a Major League Baseball franchise could thrive.

Portland

We’ll start off with another city that already has a group working on a plan for an expansion. The Portland Diamond Project group has started plans and a proposal for a possible team in Portland, Oregon.

This city makes so much sense if the league opts to add another team in the Pacific Northwest. The instant rivalry with Seattle, the beautiful scenery, and the sports community led to the success of the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers. Furthermore, not only would Portland have the entire market of Oregon, but those living in other nearby states without teams close by could quickly become fans of Portland’s baseball team. Baseball in Portland just makes sense.

The fans in Portland are known to be loyal, and the market is certainly big enough to support two primary professional sports teams. The city could easily fit a stadium and help to grow the game of baseball.

Portland Diamond Project has even developed plans for the potential stadium in the urban part of Portland.