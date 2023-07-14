How About That for a First Half?

I was a critic of the pitch clock coming into the year, but everybody that told me I would get over it was 100% right. You barely notice it when watching a game. The only major difference is that you get to sleep earlier when you watch West Coast games. As somebody who watches the Giants from the East Coast a lot, that has been an innovation for all time!

Attendance is up around the league! There has already been nearly 60% of last year’s attendance at the break, and about 2,000 more people are attending an average game around the league. Out of the 30 teams, only six of them have seen an average drop in attendance. Out of those six, three have seen minimal changes (< 1,000 people): the Giants, Brewers and Red Sox. The other three have seen major drops in performance by their teams: the White Sox, Rockies and Nationals.

On June 30, Yahoo! reported that MLB TV ratings on the four major networks were up 26%. Those networks are Fox, TBS, FS1 and ESPN, and they are seeing more than 200,000 more viewers year-over-year from 2022 on average.

People want to watch baseball again, and the pitch clock is playing a huge part in that. So many casual fans said baseball is too slow; now, the game is faster than it has ever been. There are no more excuses for people who used to say the games would drone on at too slow of a pace. If you have not already, get yourself out to a ballgame in the second half of the season. Take a friend! They may just find their new passion.

Parity!

There are so many teams in it this year. It seems like every single team is a winning streak away from being right in the thick of things. What that can be attributed to is for someone else to determine, but what I know is that it is great for the sport.

Fanbases all around the country are seeing life in their baseball teams. Most have not felt this way at this time of year in a while. Just ask people in Miami!