How Elly De La Cruz’s Start Compares to Other Rookie Phenoms

Joe DiMaggio – 1936

A foot injury was the only reason he was out of the lineup until May 3. Once he was healthy, there would be no reason to take him out. DiMaggio was batting third ahead of Lou Gehrig. No pressure. And after producing two singles and a triple over six at-bats, no worries.

He slashed .323/.352/.576 with 44 doubles, 15 triples, and 29 home runs over the remainder of the season. The Yankees won another AL pennant, and facing the cross-town rival Giants in the World Series, DiMaggio delivered three doubles, drove in three runs, and hit .346 in a six-game victory.

Willie McCovey – 1959

He needed only 52 games to be the unanimous NL Rookie of the Year. McCovey came to the Giants in late July and batted .354 with 13 homer runs and 38 RBIs in less than a third of the season. His debut was especially notable, going 4-for-4 with two triples off fellow Hall of Famer Robin Roberts.

Starting on August 17 and ending on September 10, McCovey went on a 22-game hitting streak. He was so good he outperformed legendary teammate Willie Mays with an OPS of 1.085. Ever since top rookies were honored in 1947, no other player has won it without making at least 100 appearances.

Mark Fidrych – 1976

He was even more entertaining than he was good. I mean, how often do you see a pitcher talk to the baseball? Called “The Bird,” Fidrych’s quirks added color to his unexpected performance.

A non-roster invite out of spring training, it wasn’t until a month into the season for his legend to begin. From his first start on May 15, a two-hit complete game victory, through July 3, he was a winner in nine of 10 decisions. By the All-Star Game, which he started for the American League, he was a national celebrity.