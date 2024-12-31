Early Winners of the 2024-25 MLB Offseason

It’s been exactly two months since the Dodgers won the 2024 World Series. In about six weeks, pitchers and catchers will report for spring training. Another six weeks after that and it will be Opening Day.

Depending on how you define the MLB offseason, you could say it’s already more than halfway through, or you could say we haven’t quite reached the halfway point. There’s a valid argument on either side.

I’m deciding to split the difference and call New Year’s Eve the unofficial halfway point of the offseason. That makes this the perfect time to look back at all that’s been accomplished thus far – and look forward to all that’s left to be done.

Many of the top free agents are off the board, but stars like Alex Bregman, Jack Flaherty, Pete Alonso, and Tanner Scott are still seeking new homes. So is Roki Sasaki, who will choose his new team sometime next month.