Early Winners of the 2024-25 MLB Offseason
As the calendar flips from 2024 to 2025, let's take a look at who has done the best for themselves so far this winter.
It’s been exactly two months since the Dodgers won the 2024 World Series. In about six weeks, pitchers and catchers will report for spring training. Another six weeks after that and it will be Opening Day.
Depending on how you define the MLB offseason, you could say it’s already more than halfway through, or you could say we haven’t quite reached the halfway point. There’s a valid argument on either side.
I’m deciding to split the difference and call New Year’s Eve the unofficial halfway point of the offseason. That makes this the perfect time to look back at all that’s been accomplished thus far – and look forward to all that’s left to be done.
Many of the top free agents are off the board, but stars like Alex Bregman, Jack Flaherty, Pete Alonso, and Tanner Scott are still seeking new homes. So is Roki Sasaki, who will choose his new team sometime next month.
Some of the most talked-about trade candidates of the winter – names like Garrett Crochet, Devin Williams, and Cody Bellinger – have already been dealt. Yet, there will surely be more trades to come. Where will Nolan Arenado suit up next year? How about Luis Castillo? Or Dylan Cease?
So, with the caveat that the offseason is far from over, let’s talk about the biggest winners as of New Year’s Eve.
New York Mets
I wasn’t planning to write this list in any particular order, but you know I had to put the New York Mets first.
POBO David Stearns and owner Steve Cohen won the biggest bidding war of the offseason by signing Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal. They convinced one of the most coveted free agents in MLB history to choose their team. That’s a victory, no matter what price they had to pay.
Soto is the reason the Mets are on this list, but it’s worth mentioning that they have addressed several other needs, too. They signed Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Clay Holmes to bolster a depleted rotation and traded for Jose Siri to replace Harrison Bader in center field.
The last big move this team needs to make to finish off a grade-A offseason is re-signing Alonso.
I’m not going to give the Mets credit for a move they haven’t made yet, but they seem to have the slugger right where they want him. Other potential suitors like the Yankees, Astros, Nationals, Diamondbacks, and Rangers have already found their new first basemen.
Max Fried
Max Fried landed more guaranteed money this offseason than Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes or Cy Young winner Blake Snell. Granted, his average annual salary is lower, but still, Fried found himself a bigger contract than almost anyone expected him to sign.
Right now, Fried’s eight-year, $218 million deal is the second-largest of the offseason, after Soto’s $765 million pact. Yet, everyone knew Soto was going to sign an unprecedented, record-shattering deal. Fried’s success comes as more of a surprise.
I also want to use this section to give the Yankees’ offseason a shoutout. I decided I couldn’t call them “winners” after they lost the Soto sweepstakes, but GM Brian Cashman has done a good job trying to replace Soto in the aggregate.
In addition to Fried, Cashman signed Paul Goldschmidt and re-signed Jonathan Loáisiga. He has also traded for Williams, Bellinger, and reliever Fernando Cruz.
Los Angeles Dodgers
I almost overlooked the Los Angeles Dodgers when I was making this list. In my defense, their 2024-25 offseason has been quiet compared to last year.
Yet, the Dodgers have already accomplished a lot. They re-signed two of their most important free agents (Teoscar Hernández and Blake Treinen) and upgraded from Flaherty to Snell.
Adding Michael Conforto and extending Tommy Edman were a couple of cherries on top.
The Dodgers were the best team in baseball throughout the 2024 season. On paper, they look like they’re going to be even better in 2025.
Arizona Diamondbacks Fans
The Arizona Diamondbacks have done well for themselves this winter. They signed Burnes to lead their pitching staff and traded for Josh Naylor to (partially) address the losses of Christian Walker and Joc Pederson.
However, this team still has moves to make. Naylor isn’t enough to replace the offense they lost from Walker and Pederson, as well as Randal Grichuk. The bullpen could still use a more experienced, back-end arm.
What’s more, GM Mike Hazen is still trying to find a way to offload Jordan Montgomery’s contract.
So, I’m not ready to call the D-backs winners just yet. However, I am thrilled for their fanbase.
Few expected Arizona to go out and make such a seismic move this offseason. I know how good it feels when your favorite team makes a huge addition to move the needle in such a surprising way.
Hopefully, this is a sign of more spending to come as the Diamondbacks try to topple the Dodgers in the NL West.
Luis Severino
Luis Severino took advantage of an A’s team that needed to spend this winter.
I don’t think any other club would have offered Severino anything close to the three-year, $67 million contract he signed. In another year, he wouldn’t have received this offer from the Athletics either.
Yet, the A’s need to significantly increase their player payroll this winter or risk a grievance from the MLBPA. And to convince a free agent like Severino to come play for one of the worst teams in the league in a minor league ballpark in Sacramento, they had to pay a premium.
Honorable Mention: Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox have been busy this winter, bolstering their pitching staff with the top trade candidate of the offseason, Garrett Crochet, and several notable free agents: Walker Buehler, Patrick Sandoval, and Aroldis Chapman.
However, CBO Craig Breslow has yet to make any moves to improve a lineup that lost slugging outfielder Tyler O’Neill to the division-rival Orioles.
The Red Sox still have time to become true “winners” before the offseason is up, but they have work to do if they plan to seriously compete with the Yankees and Orioles in the AL East.