Who’s Better in 2023, Mets or Phillies?

Final Four

Once we move beyond the first five, teams can differentiate themselves with how much production they receive from the bottom of the lineup. With these teams, the final four of each lineup could not be any more different.

The Phillies are all about the youth here. Bryson Stott shifts from shortstop over to second base, getting ready to begin his sophomore season. Alec Bohm could be primed for a breakout campaign over at third base, after showing flashes of great play throughout 2022. This could be the year the 26-year-old puts it all together, and the Phillies really need him to.

Then you have a high-floor player in Brandon Marsh, because no matter what happens with the bat, he is going to win them ball games with his fantastic glove patrolling center field. The worst part of this final four could be the one that hits sixth in the lineup, as Nick Castellanos is coming off a career-worst season.

For the Mets, Omar Narvaez assumes the defensive-first catching duties of James McCann, as he is likely to enter a more traditional platoon with the incumbent Tomas Nido. Meanwhile, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha are both set to return for their age-34 seasons, where they will be starting at third base and left field respectively on Opening Day.

If either of these veterans gets off to a slow start, they could soon find themselves replaced by top-100 prospect Brett Baty, who could play either position if he hits his way into the lineup. Another place Baty could find some at-bats is at DH, but only if Daniel Vogelbach falls off after posting a 144 wRC+ in a Mets uniform last season.

Luis Guillorme gives the Mets some great depth as a utility infielder, while Tommy Pham looks to bring some pop to the fourth outfielder role. Darin Ruf is currently slated as the final piece of the Mets bench, as he looks to flush an awful stretch that closed his 2022 season.