Who Would Win a Home Run Derby of MLB Managers?

We have officially reached the All-Star break, as the festivities will commence tonight with everyone’s favorite event. The Home Run Derby. Eight contestants will square off in a three-round tournament to see who is the premier slugger for this season.

If Major League Baseball wanted to add a fun wrinkle to the All-Star festivities, could you imagine if they added a second Home Run Derby, where instead of seeing the top sluggers in the game compete, we get to watch current MLB managers take some hacks on the big stage?

Yes, it is an absolutely crazy hypothetical, but just imagine the fanfare that a manager Home Run Derby would get. Of the active managers in MLB, 17 of the 30 reached the big leagues as position players. For what it’s worth, six of the 17 were former catchers, as backstops always make for good managers.

Today, we are going to go through a fun exercise where we explore which current MLB manager would have the best chance to still swing it at a high level in a derby setting.