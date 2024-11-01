Who Should Win the NL Gold Glove Awards in 2024?

The value of a good defender is much harder to quantify than the value of a good hitter or pitcher. That means selecting the deserving Gold Glove winners can be a difficult task. Thankfully, it’s much easier once we know the three possible winners at each position.

Rawling announced the finalists for the 2024 Gold Glove Awards in October. And despite a few notable snubs, most of the game’s top defensive players were honored with a selection.

To be clear, a “finalist” isn’t the same thing as a “nominee,” at least not in this case. There will be no additional voting. The finalists are simply the top three vote-getters at each position in each league.

The winners have already been decided. They will be announced in a special edition of ESPN’s Baseball Tonight on November 3.