Who Should Win the AL Gold Glove Awards in 2024?

The value of good defense is much harder to quantify than the value of good hitting or pitching. That means selecting the deserving Gold Glove winners can be a difficult task. However, it’s much easier now that we know the three possible winners at each position.

Rawling announced the finalists for the 2024 Gold Glove Awards earlier this week. And despite a few notable snubs, most of the best defensive players in baseball were honored with a selection.

To clarify, a “finalist” for an award like this isn’t the same as a “nominee.” There will be no additional voting. These are simply the top three vote-getters at each position in each league.

The winners have already been decided and will be announced on ESPN on November 3.