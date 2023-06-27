Who Should Start the All-Star Game in the Outfield?

When the first phase of All-Star voting wrapped up last week, Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr. came out on top. As the leading vote-getters in each league, they both earned a ticket to this year’s Midsummer Classic at T-Mobile Park.

Ohtani will be the starting DH for the American League, while Acuña nabbed one of three spots in the National League outfield.

Phase 2 of voting is now underway for the remaining 16 positions. Six finalists are competing for three starting spots in the AL outfield, while four are duking it out to join Acuña on the NL side.

Fan balloting draws to a close at noon ET on Thursday, June 29, and the 2023 All-Star starters will be announced on ESPN at seven o’clock that evening. With 48 hours (or fewer) remaining to cast your votes, here’s a quick breakdown of both outfield races to help guide your decision.