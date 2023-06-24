Could Yordan Alvarez’s Injury Cost Houston Astros the AL West?

On June 8, the Houston Astros were 36-27 with a 77.8% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FanGraphs.

But with one swing in their game against the Toronto Blue Jays, their fortunes for the 2023 season may have shifted.

#Astros DH Yordan Alvarez was pulled in the third inning tonight with what the team labeled "oblique discomfort"



Injury analysis and potential return timeline here⏩https://t.co/S2nfK9UL0Z pic.twitter.com/gKOAOW6eiT — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) June 9, 2023

Fast forward two weeks and the Astros have gone just 5-8 and have lost series to the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds. Their playoff odds have dropped to 57.3% and they sit just a 0.5 game ahead of the Los Angeles Angels and 5.5 games behind the upstart Texas Rangers.

Yordan Alvarez left that game with oblique discomfort and would eventually end up on the 10-day IL with a strained oblique. On the 14th, Astros GM Dana Brown said the 25-year-old would be out for four weeks.