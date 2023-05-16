Wander Franco is Putting It All Together Leading the Rays

At just 22 years old Wander Franco is cementing himself as one of the brightest young stars in MLB, and is living up to the lofty projections and expectations that had his name towards the top of prospect lists from the time he was 18 years old.

After a midseason call-up in 2021 saw Franco play just 70 games, and an injury-marred 2022 limited him to just 83 games, the young star is showing just how dominant he can be when afforded the opportunity to play everyday.

Through the first games of the season, Franco is slashing an impressive .301/.354/.521. These numbers should continue to climb, too, as the youngster is in the top 84th percentile of baseball in K%, and 95th percentile in whiff rate; he is going to continue to put the ball in play at an amazing rate, which will only help his offensive numbers.

Franco’s label as a true five-tool player has played itself out at the MLB level this season, as he has already launched seven home runs, 15 doubles, and swiped 12 bases. Again, Franco’s underlying numbers indicate that this production is sustainable, as his sprint speed, hard hit percentage, barrel percentage, and maximum exit velocity are all above league average.