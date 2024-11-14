Five Things the Red Sox Need To Do To Become Postseason Contenders

And when you think of some of the surprise, feel-good stories that worked their way into the AL postseason picture in 2024, like the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers, who’s to say Boston can’t be that team in 2025?

But as this past season shouldn’t be considered a failure, I feel the same should the Red Sox miss the playoffs again in 2025.

While they have an established core, the ideal team for the Red Sox to field in the near future will be a very young squad. We discussed four key prospects who will look to make an impact in 2025, but we have to allow for growing pains as they get acclimated to the major leagues.

And while an ace will certainly help minimize the regression that could occur for guys like Houck or Crawford, and a top closer could do the same for guys like Slaten in the bullpen, pitching regression is still a possible scenario for a staff that exceeded many expectations last year.

At the end of the day, the goal should be to continue to push deeper toward postseason contention and get closer to a mid-80s win mark to have a shot at the postseason.

So as long as the Red Sox can be more than just a mediocre .500 ball club next season, then it should be counted as another win.