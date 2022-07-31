Three Relievers Who Could Bolster the Blue Jays Bullpen

The Blue Jays have been on a tear since the All-Star break, sweeping the Boston Red Sox with a franchise record 28-5 victory before splitting a two-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the Detroit Tigers in town, the Jays will look for the series win today, hoping to take three of four before heading south to face the Tampa Bay Rays.

It has been an up-and-down July for the Jays, a team that went through a manager change just prior to the All-Star break with Charlie Montoyo getting the boot and bench coach John Schneider taking over in the interim until the end of the campaign. Schneider has tinkered with the lineup and been a bit more aggressive on the base paths since the promotion and currently owns a 9-3 record since taking over the manager role.

With all this in mind, the Blue Jays currently hold the first AL Wild Card spot with a handful of teams hot on their trail, shaping up to what should be a fantastic finish in the American League for playoff positions. Factor in that the trade deadline is just days away and a lot can happen that will shape the rest of the season for both the Jays and the rest of the AL.

While the club has a few areas that could be improved upon, the biggest need is in the bullpen, as the Blue Jays relievers sport a collective 3.91 ERA on the year and currently rely on a group consisting of Adam Cimber, Yimi Garcia, Tim Mayza, David Phelps, and Jordan Romano in high-pressure situations, with the remaining arms either being unreliable or floating between the MLB and Triple-A. The Jays will need to change this if they want to stay in the battle for the postseason, and there are three relievers I think the Blue Jays should go after before Tuesday’s trade deadline.