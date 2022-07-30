Five Underrated Relievers Who Could Be Dealt at the Trade Deadline

Scott Effross (RHP) – Chicago Cubs

Scott Effross is a submarine pitcher who’s logged 41.2 innings for the Cubs this year, 33rd most of any reliever in baseball. He’s been used in plenty of high leverage situations and has one save so far this season. His stuff doesn’t jump off the page, but his funky delivery and sinker/slider combination keeps the ball on the ground. He’s not your typical pitch-to-contact guy, he ranks in the 97th percentile in chase rate this year and the 85th percentile in strikeout rate.

He doesn’t throw very hard, but his slider has performed as one of the better breaking balls in the game this year. He throws it 40.6% of the time and opponents are hitting just .160 against it. He’s been a minor leaguer for a while, but the refinement of these pitches led to a promotion in 2021 where he held a 3.68 ERA. He’s been even better this season, rocking a 2.81 ERA and a 1.99 FIP.

Alexis Diaz (RHP) – Cincinatti Reds

Alexis Diaz is nasty. He won’t touch triple digits, but he regularly works in the high 90s with his fastball and it sits in the 100th percentile in spin rate. He throws this pitch north of 60% of the time and opponents haven’t been able to square it up all year. Opponents are hitting just .106 against the fastball and he’s allowed just three extra-base hits in 448 opportunities.

The slider should not go unnoticed as this pitch is almost as good and it produces a higher whiff rate. He is just a two-pitch guy, but he’s just really hard to hit. The slider comes at you in the mid-to-upper 80s and opponents are hitting just .163 against it.

His Baseball Savant page is as red as they come and his 1.91 ERA this season ranks 23rd in baseball for relievers that qualify. He’s just 25 years old and this is his first season in the big leagues, so he may not even be traded with how successful he’s been at a young age. If your team gets him, I think you’ll be very happy.

Sam Moll (LHP) – Oakland Athletics

The A’s don’t have a lot of bright spots on their team this year, but Sam Moll in their bullpen certainly has been. He’s not your typical high-velo reliever, but he does an excellent job of limiting hard contact and keeping the ball on the ground.