White Sox Trade Pieces: A Discussion

Both of these players likely can fetch one mid-level prospect, but that’s honestly a big win for the White Sox. These two will not be part of the next wave in Chicago, so there’s no reason not to get a prospect for each that could potentially become a piece down the road.

Tim Anderson, SS

Contract Status: Club option of $14 million for 2024

Clay: As of today, it’s hard to find a scenario that makes sense for both teams to become a trade partner for Anderson. Who’s in contention and in need of a shortstop? Not a move the Guardians or Marlins will make. Angels or Red Sox? The Yankees aren’t likely to send Anthony Volpe down. Honestly, I think the Angels could be interested. Ohtani contract year, they want to win and see if they can convivence him to stay. They are a team that should be overly aggressive.

Elijah: Clay! You’re forgetting two of the best teams in the league with a clear hole at shortstop. I’m going to be bold here and say that at this point, I EXPECT Tim Anderson to be playing in either a Braves or Dodgers jersey come August 2nd. Between the off-field tensions, the need for an extension in the near future, and the status of the team, he seems to be one of the most likely stars to be dealt this summer.

Anderson is having a shaky season since returning from his injury that seems like it may still be bothering him at this point. If he can get himself back on track in the next two months, the White Sox can get a package for an All-Star caliber shortstop with a year and a half of affordable control. Especially when you consider the two teams I mentioned that will likely be willing to go all-in this year and have obvious holes at shortstop right now.

Clay: You aren’t a Miguel Rojas believer?! Make that two of us. The Dodgers do make a lot of sense, and obviously, they are not scared to make the splash trade. Whoever trades for him is going to pick up the option, which is why I think the Braves are not as clean of a fit. They really like Orlando Arcia, which I find puzzling, and just extended Vaughn Grissom. With Atlanta’s starting pitching injuries and questions in left, I think they target those positions before making a splash move at short. Left will be easier, and cheaper, to acquire.