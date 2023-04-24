Whit Merrifield Should Be the Blue Jays’ Starting Second Baseman

Heading into the 2023 campaign, the Toronto Blue Jays did not have a regular second baseman to round out the infield. While the Blue Jays have a deep roster, it didn’t appear that manager John Schneider had a dedicated player set to take the majority of the reps at second base. However, by the end of spring training, the second base contest had been narrowed down to three players: Whit Merrifield, Cavan Biggio, and Santiago Espinal.

Whit Merrifield

The former Royals infielder has the most experience of the group, having suited up for 634 games on the right side of second base prior to the 2023 season. He had amassed 10 DRS heading into the campaign and is athletic enough with a strong enough arm to play the position (and others) with regularity.

At the plate, Merrifield was the 2018 and 2019 MLB hits leader but struggled over the past couple of seasons as a member of the Royals. After being traded to the Blue Jays at the 2022 trade deadline, the righty batter played well, especially in the month of September, in which he posted a .338 batting average with a .949 OPS through 68 at-bats to help the club secure a postseason berth.

To begin the 2023 season, Merrifield has suited up just six times at second base while seeing time in the corner outfield spots as well. The South Carolina product is a versatile player, and considering the injury history of outfielders Kevin Kiermaier and George Springer, it makes sense why he is used in the outfield on occasion. At the plate, he has gone 18-for-58 (.310) with seven RBIs and has reached base in every one of the 16 games he has played this season. He is currently riding a nine-game hit streak.