Which Rule 5 Picks Have the Best Chance To Stick on Their New Team’s Roster? Part 1

Last offseason, for instance, 10 players were selected in the Rule 5 draft. Only four were returned to their previous teams. The year prior, 15 players were selected and nine were eventually offered back.

At the same time, it’s a safe bet that at least some Rule 5 selections will survive the entire 2025 season. So, let’s take a look at this year’s picks and see who has a good shot to stick on their new team’s roster.

Complete List of Rule 5 Draft Picks

Rule 5 Picks with the Best Chances To Stick Around

Shane Smith

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher

Right-Handed Pitcher Date of Birth: 4/4/2000 (24 years old)

4/4/2000 (24 years old) Former Team: Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers New Team: Chicago White Sox

This is a strong pick to stick for several reasons. For one thing, the White Sox picked first in the draft, which means they got their number one target. They could have taken any available player, and they chose Smith. Clearly, they like what he brings to the table.

What’s more, the White Sox have absolutely no delusions of contending in 2025. That means they have no reason not to give this promising young arm a chance. Besides, it’s not as if their pitching staff is overcrowded with talent.

Smith, 25 in April, pitched to a 3.05 ERA and 2.91 FIP in 94.1 innings last year between Double and Triple-A. He split his time between the bullpen and the rotation. He should be able to give the White Sox some much-needed length in 2025, and that should be enough for him to keep his job on the active roster.

Then again, as bad as the White Sox have been the last two years, they weren’t able to hold onto their Rule 5 picks in either 2023 or ’24. That could be a sign that the organization doesn’t prioritize keeping their Rule 5 guys. It’s also a reminder of how unpredictable this whole process can be.