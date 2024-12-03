Rule 5 Draft Preview: Which Prospects Will Be Selected?

Each offseason, the MLB Winter Meetings are capped by what many casual baseball fans wouldn’t be batting an eye at: the Rule 5 Draft. In essence, the Rule 5 Draft is an opportunity for clubs with less than 40 players already on their 40-man roster to add to their stable of talent from other teams’ pool of players that are not on their current organization’s 40-man.

There are guardrails in place: players that were signed when they were 18 years old or younger (high school draft picks and most International Free Agency signings) are not eligible to be taken in the Rule 5 until the conclusion of their fifth season of professional baseball, while players signed at 19 years old or older (mostly college draft picks) are vulnerable after their fourth season. Additionally, any player selected will cost $100,000 (the selecting team will pay that sum to that player’s previous club) and will have to be on their new club’s 26-man roster for the entirety of the following season.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7y3P65OLNiJqhli6AaVzyo?si=c506f8ce26fa4517

Pitchers

Yordany Monegro – RHP – Boston Red Sox

2024 Stats (A+): 15 app., 14 GS, 66.0 IP, 2.73 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, .176 BAA, 11.2 K/9, 3.5 BB/9

Monegro may be as talented as any arm available, but he is also the only name in this article who has not pitched above High-A. Standing at 6-foot-4, Monegro is lanky with a loose, over the top arm action, creating a steep angle with his 93-95 MPH fastballs. That steep angle makes his sinker quite effective but compromises his four-seamer, putting it on an ideal plane for hitters.