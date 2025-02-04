Which Rule 5 Picks Have the Best Chance To Stick on Their New Team’s Roster? Part 2

The fact that the Rays went through the effort to arrange a trade for a Rule 5 pick, even though they already had one of their own, suggests they really like what they see in Vasil.

The righty hasn’t had a ton of success thus far at Triple-A (5.78 ERA, 5.42 FIP in 207 IP), but Baseball America has described him as a “high-probability” back-end starter thanks to his deep arsenal and solid command.

Meanwhile, Rays assistant general manager Kevin Ibach had this to say about Vasil’s future with the club: “You can never have too much pitching. Not sure what’s going to happen between now and when the players report to Port Charlotte, so there might be some opportunity that doesn’t exist today for someone like Vasil to come in and take the bull by the horns.”

All of this makes me think the Rays see Vasil as depth for their starting rotation. So, if everyone is healthy come Opening Day, there’s a good chance Vasil is headed back to the Mets.

Yet, a couple of injuries could open a spot for him in the rotation. Alternatively, the Rays could keep him around as a long-man in the bullpen in case they’re worried about injuries popping up mid-season.

If that’s the case, and Vasil makes the Opening Day roster, he will still have to pitch well enough to keep his spot. The Rays have enough depth that they won’t need to rely on him if he isn’t getting the job done.