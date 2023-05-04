Orlando Becomes Latest City To Make Push for MLB Team

Between Disney World and Universal Studios, Orlando is arguably the amusement park capital of the world. But it’s a new kind of park that the city hopes to add that’s making waves.

Greg Fox of NBC 2 in Orlando says that MLB “is widely expected to add two more teams next year to begin play in 2028,” and says that a group called the “Orlando Dreamers” is hoping to be in the running for said expansion team. While MLB has not publicly indicated a timeline for expansion, commissioner Rob Manfred has previously acknowledged that he would like to expand from 30 teams to 32 at some point in the future.

The Orlando Dreamers pitch is being led by Pat Williams, who was at the forefront of the inception of the Orlando Magic in the late 1980s. Now, Williams has the following plans for a potential park in Orlando:

“A new study commissioned by the Dreamers estimates a new stadium will cost $1.7 billion with a capacity of 45,000 and, next to it, 1,000 hotel rooms…The study further suggests construction will create 20,000 jobs with 25,000 permanent jobs and an annual economic impact for the region of $1.2 billion…Williams proposes using $975 million in tourist tax dollars, according to paperwork obtained by WESH 2 Investigates. County Mayor Jerry Demings would like more of the money to come from private investors.”