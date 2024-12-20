Top Needs the Giants Must Address After Signing Willy Adames

The San Francisco Giants opened up their offseason by signing shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million deal. Adames provides stability for the infield with solid defense and impressive power.

Adding to the excitement, Giants third baseman Matt Chapman recently inked an extension that locks down the left side of the infield for the next half-decade. This duo not only solidifies the defense but adds some much-needed offensive production to a team that has struggled with consistency in the box.

However, while the left side is set, there are still several areas that the Giants need to address if they want to be serious contenders in 2025.

The starting rotation lacks serious depth behind ace Logan Webb, the infield could benefit from further stability at second or first base, and the outfield is still missing a consistent, middle-of-the-order bat.