Ryan Brasier on trade to Cubs: ‘I’m really excited to be in Chicago’

But once the Dodgers officially signed Kirby Yates, Brasier became the odd man out in the bullpen. They DFA’d the 37-year-old with a year and $4.5 million remaining on the two-year, $9 million deal he signed before 2024.

Why the Cubs Made the Move to Nab Brasier

With a solid, veteran, inexpensive reliever in Brasier available, the Chicago Cubs swooped in Tuesday night (and DFA’d Rob Zastryzny). But there wasn’t a ton of flexibility in their bullpen, either. Consider that Brasier has over five years of service, so he can’t be sent to the minors without his consent.

Still, the Cubs have acknowledged their lack of bullpen depth in 2024. That was especially true in the season’s first couple months, when their expected high-leverage options dealt with underperformance and/or injuries. There wasn’t enough depth behind them to weather the storm.

One of Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer’s priorities coming into this offseason was to bolster the team’s bullpen depth. He’s done that by acquiring the likes of Ryan Pressly, Eli Morgan and Caleb Thielbar to go with Porter Hodge, Nate Pearson, Julian Merryweather and more.

Brasier is the newest move to elevate the group. Though Pressly will enter the year as the favorite to close games, Brasier could certainly be used in leverage situations.

He said he did know Los Angeles had been shopping him around before the DFA came. Now, after a few days of uncertainty, he’s happy he’s going the Cubs’ bullpen.