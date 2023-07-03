Gunnar Henderson is Back in the Rookie of the Year Conversation

That combination led to Henderson not being as productive as he could be. While he did have a high walk rate, he also had a very high strike out rate. His incredibly high on-base percentage was the only thing keeping him from being a complete liability.

Henderson is most valuable when he is impacting the baseball. Walks are great but, the Orioles are much better off when he is putting the ball in play.

June

Gunnar Henderson had a June for the ages, which catapulted him into the Rookie of the Year conversation. In 20 games he hit .320/.354/.640, with six home runs and 16 RBIs. All of that is good for a wRC+ of 172, the top mark among all rookies.

Henderson has gone from a borderline liability in the lineup with an OPS right around .700 to one of the best hitters in baseball. Entering June he had a batting average of .201, an OPS of .702, and a 99 wRC+. Now on the season he is hitting .239, with an OPS of .794 and a wRC+ of 121. In just 20 games, he has significantly improved his season stats.

A bases-clearing triple from Gunnar Henderson puts the O’s on top!pic.twitter.com/RwxM55W9iM — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 28, 2023

This has been an incredible turnaround and a welcome one. He went from the AL ROY favorite to falling out of the top five best odds, to now being back in the top three.

Henderson could not have turned it around at a better time either. With the regression of players like Adam Frazier and Jorge Mateo, as well as the loss of Cedric Mullins, the Orioles needed this. With a 13-11 record in June the Orioles have slowed down but not due to Henderson.