Walker Buehler Aiming for Dodgers Return on September 1st

The Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation has been hit hard with injuries this season, as they have been forced to dip into the farm system for pitchers like top prospects Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone to solidify their rotation.

With Julio Urias and Dustin May each going on the IL, the Dodgers are trying to piece everything together right now, but have still found a way to remain atop the NL West. As we look ahead to October, getting Urias and May back will be key to the Dodgers making a long playoff run, but there is one wild card that could mean even more: right-hander Walker Buehler.

Last August, Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery, with many speculating that the injury would sideline him through the end of the 2023 season. Now nine months removed from having the surgery, Buehler has a return date in mind, and one that he admits is rather ambitious.

Recently we have had the pleasure of Buehler joining the Just Baseball Show, making weekly appearances every Sunday for the Monday show. Buehler has given great insight, breaking down different at-bats and matchups we are seeing in the game today, while he has also given updates on his progress rehabbing from the injury.