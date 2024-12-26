Players the Cardinals Could Trade Not Named Nolan Arenado

And in a late October report, Cardinals insider John Denton said he feels their payroll could be cut by a third next season, with some familiar faces set to be out the door.

After Paul Goldschmidt hit free agency, the center of attention this offseason for St. Louis has been around the trade market, specifically where third baseman Nolan Arenado will call home in 2025.

But the fact of the matter is if the Cardinals are going to cut payroll by as much as they are speculated to want to, then dealing Arenado’s $21 million hit to the budget won’t cut it alone. And in all likelihood, they’ll have to eat a considerable amount of what he’s owed if they expect to get something worthwhile back in return for him.

While eliminating Goldschmidt’s $26 million per year salary certainly helps now that he’s moved on in free agency, there’s still work to do in St. Louis if their near-$176 million payroll from 2024 is going to shrink even more next season.

So with all that in mind, here are Cardinals besides Arenado that could be traded at some point in 2025.

Cardinals Trades That Make Sense This Winter

When the Cardinals acquired Fedde at the trade deadline last summer, they were chasing an NL Wild Card spot.