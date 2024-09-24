The Top 10 Starting Pitchers In 2024

Back in March, the Just Baseball editorial staff hopped on a call and, after much debate, we settled on a list of the top 20 starting pitchers in MLB for the 2024 season.

It’s funny how much can change over (almost) 162 games.

With the regular season drawing to a close, I re-ranked the top 10 starting pitchers of the year. Only two of the names on the list you’re about to read were included among our preseason top 10. Only four were even on our preseason top 20.

From Paul Skenes to Chris Sale, the past six months of baseball have been full of wonderful surprises. They’ve also had their fair share of disappointments, including serious injuries to top-flight starters like Spencer Strider and Kodai Senga.