Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Corbin Burnes

In a time where starting pitchers increasingly throw fewer and fewer innings, one of the last remaining workhorses is available on the open market.

Only five pitchers threw more innings than Corbin Burnes in 2024, who totaled 194.1 innings for the Orioles. Additionally, he has eclipsed 190 innings pitched in each of the last three seasons, which followed a Cy Young campaign in 2021 where he posted a 2.43 ERA in 167 innings.

While the free agent is entering his age-30 season, his arm is still relatively young as he threw over 100 innings only twice in the minor leagues and four times in the big leagues. This coupled with a stellar 2.94 ERA over the past four seasons, figures to give Burnes a hefty payday this offseason.

Slotting in as the No. 2 player on Just Baseball’s list of the best free agents this offseason, here are the top five suitors for the California-born right-hander.