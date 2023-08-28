Grayson Rodriguez is Putting it Together at the Perfect Time

In his first stint in the majors, Rodriguez was sitting with a hard hit rate above fifty percent. That would be the worst in the majors among qualified starters so far this season. Couple that with a barrel rate that would be second-worst right behind Michael Kopech and you can see he had a recipe for disaster.

Those numbers shine some light on the ERA that was north of seven before going back to Norfolk. However, since coming back to Baltimore, Rodriguez has made marked improvements. His hard hit rate is down to 34.2% and the barrel rate is down to 4.4% since making his return. That barrel rate would be number two among qualified starters and the hard hit rate would be fifth.

Beyond the Batted Ball

The batted ball data against Rodriguez has improved drastically, but why? It takes more than just some Triple-A reps to gain the kind of success that he is experiencing.

At first glance, his spin rates are up. Since coming back up he is posting higher spin rates on most of his arsenal. Which is great. It has helped most importantly with the shape of his fastball which can lead to weaker contact.

Grayson Rodriguez 1st half = 104 Stuff+

Grayson Rodriguez 2nd half = 127 Stuff+



A few notes on how that's happened

* +1.4 MPH on 4-seam, +2.5 MPH on Slider

* More drop and arm-side movement on Changeup

* AVG vertical release point dropped from 5.9 to 5.7 feet — Foolish Baseball (@FoolishBB) August 24, 2023

Another note is that he has almost completely eliminated the use of his cutter. He has thrown it less than two percent of the time since coming back up. In the first half of the season, the cutter was thrown 12.3% of the time and it was being hit hard over 50% of the time.

By eliminating the cutter, he is now throwing his slider and change-up 42.5% of the time, compared to 35.7% before being sent down. His slider and change-up have been his best pitches by far this season. They are the only pitches with a positive run value this season.