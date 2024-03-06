Grayson Rodriguez Joins the Just Baseball Show

Entering his second major league season, Orioles starter Grayson Rodriguez is looking to build off his strong finish to 2023. Last season was certainly a tale of two halves for Rodriguez.

During the first half of last year he had a 7.35 ERA in 45 innings. However, he was able to bounce back in the second half. Pitching to a 2.58 ERA in 76 innings and holding opposing players to a .590 OPS. Rodriguez was one of the best pitchers in the second half last season. He now looks to continue his development in 2024.

On March 5th, Rodriguez joined Peter Appel and Aram Leighton for episode No. 626 of the Just Baseball Show, where he discussed everything from how last year went to what’s in store for the upcoming season in Baltimore.

Rodriguez has made two appearances so far this spring training. Rodriguez tells Peter and Aram that he is focusing a lot on attacking the strike zone. Finding the strike zone played a large role in his success in the second half last year. He was able to go from throwing 62.3% of his pitches for strikes to 68.5% from the first half to the second half last season.