Welcome To The Marine Layer Podcast

We have been following Just Baseball from afar ever since it started, and it was so easy to be drawn into all of the content from watching/reading/listening to everything that they were doing (you all can probably second that last notion if you are sitting here reading this). Truthfully, we had always talked about this being a place that we would love for this podcast to land at, even before they reached out to us about it (heck, even before I started writing for the site back in February).

It’s a place that is not only rapidly growing by the day, but it features a bunch of people right around our age that genuinely love baseball and are passionate about telling the stories of how awesome this game is. That’s exactly who the two of us are.

Plus, this company features a bunch of Syracuse people. Can it really hurt to add some Arizona State presence into the mix and occasionally remind them that while they were walking through six inches of snow to get to class in February, we were basking in the 78-degree sunlight at Spring Training games and the Waste Management Open representing the Harvard of the Southwest? We certainly don’t think so.

Okay, all jokes aside, let us tell you a little bit about what you can expect to get from us.

What We Are About

Above all else, we want to give a voice to as many different people as we can. Baseball is consumed in so many ways with each person viewing it through a slightly different lens. And we want to understand what makes each person tick. What makes the game they love and the players they watch so fascinating to them.

It is why we work to have a guest on every week. From Mariners radio broadcaster Gary Hill letting us geek out with him about baseball analytics to TV pregame/postgame host Brad Adam giving us the detailed 4-1-1 on which players are the best golfers, everyone brings something different to the table that allows us and our listeners to soak up more and more information about the team they love.