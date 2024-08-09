Canadian Little League World Series Players To Reach MLB

The nation of Canada has been participating in the Little League World Series since 1952, when a team from Montreal, Que. became the first foreign entry into the tournament before being knocked out in the quarterfinals.

Little League has been in Canada since the early 1950s, but not every province participates in the program to date. Manitoba, Newfoundland & Labrador, Prince Edward Island, and the three territories have not taken part.

Since 1958, Canada has been given an automatic berth in the tournament and has sent a squad to Williamsport every year in search of a championship.

The country’s top showing was back in 1965, when a team from Stony Creek, Ont. finished as the runner-up in the tournament – dropping a 3-1 decision to Connecticut.